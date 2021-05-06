From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has made a case for the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti to a university status to contribute more to the nation’s manpower development and academic excellence.

The Governor who spoke on Thursday when he received members of the Presidential Visitation Panel to the polytechnic in his office said the institution has the human, material and intellectual resources to become a university.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor pledged to give the Visitation Panel the full support needed to succeed in its assignment and reposition the polytechnic to fulfill the dream of its founding fathers.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Visitation Panel members were led on the visit by the Chairman, Chief John Ochoga and were joined by the Polytechnic management led by the Rector, Dr. Dayo Oladebeye.

Congratulating members of the Panel on their appointment to serve their fatherland, the Governor said it was a privilege to be found worthy for such an assignment by the President of the Republic in furtherance of his desire for a responsive and result-oriented education sector.

Fayemi used the opportunity to commend the Rector and members of his management team for their diligence in taking the Polytechnic to greater heights saying the state government sees the institution as a partner in the drive to entrench a knowledge-based economy.

The Governor who explained that Ekiti State is renowned globally for producing world renowned academics and intellectual giants who are doing fine in their various fields stressed that his administration would always ensure an environment conducive for knowledge.

Alluding to the recent elevation of Yaba College of Technology to a university, the Governor said the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti should be accorded the same status because of various academic feats and innovations recorded by its academic staff and students which have added value to technology.

He said: “I want you to use your good office to recommend the elevation of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti to a Federal University of Engineering or Technology because if YABATECH can be recommended to a university, our polytechnic here should also enjoy the status.

“Please we want this to be in your recommendation that the Polytechnic should be elevated to the status of a university to expand the scope of knowledge and research.”

Speaking earlier, the Visitation Panel Chairman, Chief Ochoga, said the President constituted the body to carry out a ten-year review of activities in the Polytechnic to strengthen the system and ensure that it carries out the purpose for which it was established

The panel boss explained that although the Polytechnic belongs to the Federal Government but it is domiciled in Ekiti hence the need to carry the State Government along in fulfilling its mandate.

He said: “When somebody has a car, he must ensure that the car is maintained by servicing it and changing the engine oil periodically to make it work better and our assignment is to ensure that we make the system work better.

“What Mr. President said was that we must interrogate the system because when the system is working, there will be no problem. We are not here to put them on trial but everybody will have his say.”

Chief Ochoga submitted copies of request for memoranda to the Deputy Governor for onward delivery to the Governor.