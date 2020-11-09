Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has set up a committee to look into the creation of local government councils development areas (LCDAs) in the State.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Monday, said: “This is in a bid to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in the rural areas in line with the administration’s five-pillar development agenda.”

The names of the members of Committee are Mr Segun Oluwole as Chairman, Mrs Shola Gbenga-Igotun as Secretary, Dr Femi Akinola, Mr Victor Akinola, Mrs Sade Daramola, Mr Joseph Olaito, Mrs Emily Fagesi and Mr Remi Obaparusi.

Others are Representative Ministry of Justice, Representative of Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Representative of Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Representative of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State and Representative of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers.

According to the Governor, the Committee’s terms of reference include: To review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State, consult extensively with the communities where LCDAs secretariat was created by the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on their current economic viability and suitability with a view to ensuring uniformity, equity, fairness across the Local Government Areas and recommend to the State Government practical steps for the creation of Local Council Development Areas out of the existing 16 Local Government Areas in Ekiti State.

The committee was given three months to submit its report to the Governor.