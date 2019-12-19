Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has signed the 2020 appropriation bill into law, with a promise to deliver his electioneering promises to the people.

Governor Fayemi, while signing the budget, which was tagged, the budget of Deliverables, described it as a plan focused on enhancing good governance and implementing a speedy economic transformation of the state.

He said the budget signalled his administration’s focus on improving and “deepening the infrastructure stock required to attract investments to the state.”

The governor stated that the signing of the appropriation bill into law has returned the state to its predictable January to December budget cycle while also switching from the old fashioned cash-based budgeting to International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

He said his government is now well positioned to implement the budget and continue the “journey of delivering our promises to the people.

“This budget is a N124.7 billion plan focused on enhancing good governance and implementing a speedy economic transformation of Ekiti State. It signals our focus on improving and deepening the infrastructure stock, required to attract investments to our state; targeting agricultural and rural transformation, enhancing human capital development by improving access to quality education and healthcare; social investments to support and protect the poor and vulnerable; and the improvement in governance systems across the state,” he said.

Fayemi thanked House of Assembly and the executive council members, the public service and Ekiti people for the collaborative efforts that have returned normalcy to the state budgeting cycle.

In his remarks, Speaker Funminiyi Afuye said the Assembly painstakingly deliberated and “forensically scrutinised” the budget estimate as required by the law.

Afuye said the people’s engagement in the budgeting process as well as the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature made its passage easier.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has warned corps members posted to the state against embarking on journeys without official permission from the management of their various places of primary assignment.

Fayemi also warned them against social vices like cultism, Internet scam, drug peddling, kidnapping, prostitution and robbery capable of destroying their lofty dreams.

The governor gave the warning during the closing ceremony of the 2019

Batch C Stream II, orientation course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) held at the permanent orientation camp Ise/Orun/Emure Ekiti local government of the state.

Fayemi who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sport Developments, Michael Awopetu, explained that the NYSC scheme has sustained the dream of its founding fathers in nation building, integration and unity.