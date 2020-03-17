Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has signed the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill, called Amotekun Corps, into law.

Fayemi, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, had traditional rulers, members of vigillance group of Nigeria, hunters, Oodua People’s Congress in attendance during the signing of the bill.

The governor, however, warned criminals to steer clear of Ekiti, boasting that “Amotekun Corps will get you wherever you hide.”

He said the assent has given legal backing to the operation of the security outfit in Ekiti State.

The governor said the resilience of Ekiti State and Yoruba race brought the security outfit to full operation, describing the scenario leading to the consummation of Amotekun Corps as novel since the advent of democracy in 1999.

“Since the advent of democracy in 1999, this is the first time when Yoruba people will speak with one voice without political or religious considerations.

“As a responsible and responsive government, it is our belief that security is significant and we won’t toy with security of lives and property.

“The current challenges of proliferation of small arms, ritual killings, banditry, youth restiveness, cattle rustling, insurgency and terrorism are daunting.

“In tackling some of these menaces, which surfaced in the South West region, the governors in the zone officially launched Western Nigeria Security Network in Ibadan on January 9, 2020 and the bill that will form the legal framework was passed by the state Houses of Assembly.

“Let me clarify that Amotekun will help the police to arrest, gather intelligence and information, arrest and prosecution of criminals, tackle illegal mining, land trespass, cattle rustling, destruction of crops, trespass into farmlands, cultism and highway robbery.

“Amotekun is not a substitute to the existing security networks, but a complement to it. It is not for Ekiti people alone, but for everybody. As long as you are resident in Ekiti, you enjoy the right to be protected, so it is not for the indigenes alone.

“Crime fighting is a collective responsibility. Those perpetrating crimes are living among us and let us be vigilant and help the Amotekun Corps fish out criminals in our midst,” he said.

Fayemi promised that the handlers of Amotekun will be thorough with the issues of recruitment, training and deployment of operatives for efficiency and effectiveness of the network.

“The issues of recruitment, training and deployment will be carefully considered. All the operatives will work in areas where they understand better.”

He urged the royal fathers to join efforts with the security network to rid the state of criminals at the grassroots.