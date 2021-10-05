From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has assented to Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency bill.

The governor approved a sum of N80 million as seed funding for the established agency.

The governor said the law was introduced to provide strong legal basis for the establishment of The Ekiti State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency.

Governor Fayemi made the disclosure in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, while signing the bill into law as part of activities marking his third year in office.

The governor submitted that the bill will lay a solid legal background for the manufacturing, procurement, distribution, sales and management of drugs and medical commodities in Ekiti State.

‘Drugs and medical supplies are essential parts of our health system. Ensuring that health facilities in the state have essential drugs and medical supplies that can be readily available when needed is key to delivering Universal Health Coverage for the people of Ekiti State.

‘A successful drug and medical supply system can only be possible when there is a strong regulatory system backed by law, that enables the ability for quality manufacturing and the management of an efficient supply chain.

‘The Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Act will address the menace of low-quality drugs in circulation and drug stockouts in the state, ensuring that high-quality drugs are constantly available in the state at very affordable prices,’ he said.

The governor stated that the Act is also critical to making Ekiti becoming a regional hub for quality healthcare delivery because, with it, Ekiti will have the legitimacy to engage big pharmaceuticals on contract to get the best quality of drugs at the best prices.

‘This Act will also strengthen our public-private partnerships by allowing us to attract a diverse set of private sector partners who can catalyse the consumer market in our state, further improving the health-seeking behaviour of our people.

‘Drug and health commodities revolving fund while facilitating our manufacturing capacity for local production of drugs and other health commodities. As I assent to this Bill, it is expected that all relevant stakeholders will move swiftly to action to ensure that the Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency is established in the closest possible time and operations begin in earnest”.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, noted that the establishment the State Central Medical store lacked the adequate funding and systems to ensure efficient drug supply chains and zero stock-out.

‘Before now, there was no service level agreement with manufacturers and drug suppliers. There was limited enforcement of the available drug management policy. There was no streamlined framework for the purchase of drugs within the state, by health facilities and other service providers.

‘The quality, safety, efficacy and equitable accessibility to drugs and health commodities is hinged on strong regulatory systems, quality manufacturing and efficient supply chains.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .