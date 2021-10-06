From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assented to the Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency bill.

This is just as the governor has approved the sum of N80 million as seed funds for the agency.

The governor said the law would lay solid legal background for the manufacturing, procurement, distribution, sales and management of drugs and medical commodities in Ekiti State.

He stated this in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, while signing the bill into law as part of activities marking his third year in office.

“Drugs and medical supplies are essential parts of our health system. Ensuring that health facilities in the state have essential drugs and medical supplies that can be readily available when needed is key to delivering universal health coverage for the people of Ekiti State. A successful drug and medical supply system can only be possible when there is a strong regulatory system backed by law, that enables the ability for quality manufacturing and the management of an efficient supply chain. The Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Act will address the menace of low-quality drugs in circulation and drug stock-outs in the state, ensuring that high-quality drugs are constantly available at very affordable prices,” he said.

The governor said the Act was also critical in making Ekiti State a regional hub for quality healthcare delivery as it would grant the legitimacy to engage big pharmaceuticals on contracts to get the best quality of drugs at the best prices.

“This Act will also strengthen our public-private partnerships by allowing us to attract a diverse set of private sector partners who can catalyse the consumer market in our state, further improving the health-seeking behaviour of our people. Drug and health commodities revolving fund while facilitating our manufacturing capacity for local production of drugs and other health commodities. As I assent to this Bill, it is expected that all relevant stakeholders will move swiftly to action to ensure that the Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency is established in the closest possible time and operations begin in earnest.”

