Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has directed that salaries of all political appointees be slashed by 50 per cent with immediate effect

This he said was part of his administration’s commitment at ensuring improved welfare for the people of the state.

The governor, however, assured that salaries of civil servants will not be tampered with.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, the governor disclosed that the directive was the sacrifice of his government’s commitment at prioritising the welfare of the people, hence, the emergence of the difficult decision.

“ Consequent upon the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 scourge, the global economy has been severely affected, with the depression affecting Nigeria as a nation, and expectedly, our dear Ekiti State.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the Fayemi-led administration has taken stock of our financial situation, vis-a-vis our constantly decreasing receipts from the federation account, as well as our dwindling Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and has been forced to wake up to the current realities of our fiscal position.

“Savings from this pay cut will be channelled into the execution, and completion of developmental projects , as hitherto planned. The pay cut will affect the governor himself, the deputy governor and others, he said.

all political appointees down the line.”