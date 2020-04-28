Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has, as part of his administration’s commitment at ensuring improved welfare for the people of the state, directed that salaries of all political appointees be slashed by 50% with immediate effect.

The governor, however, assured that salaries of civil servants will not be affected.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Comm for Information and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, and made available to reporters, the governor disclosed that the directive was the sacrifice of his government’s commitment at prioritising the welfare of the people.

The statement reads;

“Consequent upon the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 scourge, the global economy has been severely affected, with the depression affecting Nigeria as a nation, and expectedly, our dear Ekiti State.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the Fayemi-led administration has taken stock of our financial situation, vis-a-vis our constantly decreasing receipts from the federation account, as well as our dwindling internally generated revenue (IGR), and has been forced to wake up to the current realities of our fiscal position.”

The statement further revealed the governor’s intention on the pay cut: “Savings from this pay cut will be channelled into the execution, and completion of developmental projects in the State, as hitherto planned. The pay cut will affect the Governor himself, the Deputy Governor, and all political appointees down the line.”

The governor, however, assured that “salaries of civil servants will not be affected by this directive, and shall maintain status quo.”