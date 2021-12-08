From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has canvassed a deeper and lasting partnership with the Government of Australia on issues of development of the state.

The Governor who spoke through the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, made the remarks in Ado Ekiti while receiving in audience the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. John Donnelly, who was on a working visit to the state.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Ambassador Donnelly was accompanied during the visit by his wife, Sunita and the Third Secretary in the High Commission (Embassy) of Australia, Ms. Annabelle Simpson.

The Australian envoy hailed the Fayemi Administration for putting in place policy frameworks and enabling environment that facilitate partnership and investment which he said the government of his country would tap into.

The Government of Australia is partnering Ekiti on livestock breeding, ranching, marketing of agricultural produce, women empowerment, elimination of violence against women and children and promotion of gender equity.

The Governor explained that his administration would not relent in attracting investment and technical partnership which he identified as one of the cardinal policies to accelerate the development of the state in the key sectors of the economy.

According to him, Ekiti under his leadership has a zero tolerance for violence against women which has been supported with policies and legislations which have been deeply entrenched in the system.

He added: “I believe that our association and partnership with the Government of Australia will be fruitful because your mission here is our passion and we are going to give you full support to succeed.

“We are open to partnership that will bring development and our doors are open to investment in the key sectors. Ekiti is investment-friendly and we are seeking a deeper and lasting partnership with you on issues of development.”

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Donnelly said part of his visit was to synergize with the state on its approach to women and children and well have talks on the 16 days activism on Gender Based Violence.

He lauded Governor Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi for ensuring the domestication of Gender Violence Law which, according to him, had made Ekiti State a role model to other states in the country.

Ambassador Donnelly added that the Australian High Commission in Nigeria was also working on women advocacy for gender equal opportunity, growth and empowerment amongst others.

He explained that the Australian Mission in Nigeria had reached out to Ekiti First Lady who is the Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors Wives’ Forum (NGWF) to look at the projects being run for women and youth development.

The diplomat said his team is also working with the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi, whom he said is championing a Gender Equality Bill at the National Assembly.

While appreciating the government and people of Ekiti State for the reception accorded his team, Ambassador Donnelly assured on the cooperation with his home government on issues of partnership with Ekiti.