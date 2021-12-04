From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Governor of Ekiti State, John Fayemi Kayode, Saturday, cautioned that breaking up the country into different countries is not a solution to the present challenges bedevilling the nation.

Delivering a keynote address before a gathering of eminent scholars and prominent Northern politicians, at the 21st Anniversary celebration of Mambayya House, Fayemi warned that secession will only replicate the present challenges facing the country, rather than resolve the resolve them,

“ If we break up into three places, the problem will be replicated into three places. If we break up a hundred places, the problems will be replicated a hundred times,” he cautioned

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, explained that Nigeria has enough examples to warn it against such thinking, saying that South – Sudan fought for almost half a century to decouple itself from Sudan, but succeeded only to begin a war against itself.

Fayemi also cited the case of Eritrea and Ethiopia, both countries he also lamented were presently at war in one form or the other after breaking away.

He added what Nigerians need is“ A united Nigeria that is founded on core principles of equity, fairness and of justice to all.”

He stressed that a united, equitable, fair Nigeria will give a sense of belonging to all parts of the country and would best serve the interest of all Nigerians.

Fayemi implored those in leadership and political positions to emulate the virtues of Mallam Aminu Kano, the late sage of Talakawa politics, insisting that it is not enough for a few, scattered leaders to emulate his virtues, but for all to of those in governance to collectively adopt his lifestyle in the governance of the people.

In his paper titled, “Democracy, Good Governance and the Question of National Integration”, Fayemi, also argued that the present crisis of nationhood bedevilling Nigeria is not all about religion and ethnicity, but as a result of the challenges of social livelihood.

He called for the empowerment of the masses and the citizens of Nigeria as well as the protection of their welfare and well being, as articulated and exemplified by the generation of Mallam Aminu Kano.’

He recommended a significant investment in the health care and education sector and said that “healthy citizens equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge could not only get employment but create their own employment”

In attendance at the anniversary occasion were the Governors of Kano and Jigawa States, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Abubakar Badaru, the Vice Chancellor of the Vice Chancellor Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, Professor MD Sulieman well as a host of notable academics and politicians in Kano and in the North West.

