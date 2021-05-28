From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has suspended the Provost, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of the state, Dr (Mrs) Cecilia Adebayo.

The governor said the suspension was pending the outcome of investigations into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation of over 100 students of the institution after a controversial fumigation exercise.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday, said : “The suspension, is without prejudice to the outcome of a meeting of the College’s Governing Council slated for next week.

“The officials of the Federal Fire Services that carried out the fumigation exercise have also been directed to report back to their office in Abuja.”

The Governor constituted an eight-member panel to investigate the unfortunate incidence.

The panel, which is to be chaired by Dr Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, has the following as members : Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Princess Iyabo Fakunle-Okhiemen, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Prof Bolaji Aluko, Director General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD).

Other are : Mr. Samuel Omoniyi, Director, State Fire Services, Prof Isola Olomola, Chief (Mrs) Dupe Ogundipe and Mr Isaac Okeowo, Director, Special Duties, Cabinet Office, who will serve as Secretary to the Panel.

The members are to commence work immediately, as they have two weeks to carry out the investigations and report back to the Governor.

Fayemi empathised with the affected students and directed that their medical bills be taken over by the State Government. He urged students and parents to remain calm and desist from any violent conduct capable of affecting the peace of the town and the state in general.

Daily Sun recalled that on Wednesday, a fumigation exercise was carried out on the campus of the college, which resulted in the collapse and hospitalisation of over 100 students, who inhaled the fumigation chemical during the exercise.

The incident led to a protest by the students, that later turned violent, where vehicles and property were destroyed.