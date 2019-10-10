Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has vowed to continue executing policies that will entrench good governance and better the standards of living of the people.

He said his administration was poised to justify the mandate of the electorate noting that the civil service is an important partner in translating the five pillars development agenda into reality.

He spoke yesterday during the swearing in of four new permanent secretaries into the state civil service, promising that his administration would continue to judiciously utilize the resources entrusted to its care.

Represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi said the appointment of the quartet was aimed at repositioning the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery in tandem with good governance which was one of the five pillars of his administration’s development agenda.

The new permanent secretaries are Mr. Tokunbo Alokan from Efon Alaaye, Mr. Ezekiel Adedipe from Ado Ekiti, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi from Ilupeju Ekiti and Mr. Kayode Akinola from Ode Ekiti. The governor called on the new permanent secretaries to drive the transformation agenda of his administration in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also urged them to shun sycophancy and unprofessionalism so as to add value to government and enhance the standard of living of Ekiti people.