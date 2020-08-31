Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday inaugurated eight newly-appointed Commissioners and seven Special Advisers with a charge to them to avoid any form of distraction in the discharge of their duties.

Performing the swearing in ceremony at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi, who also swore in the Chairman SUBEB and a member of Local Government Service Commission, urged the new appointees to see their new public service roles as an opportunity to serve and not an avenue to enrich themselves.

The Governor also expressed his immense appreciation to the outgoing executive members for their meritorious service and contributions, especially by committing half of their salaries to the COVID-19 relief fund.

The newly-inaugurated commissioners are: Barrister Akin Omole (Information and Values Orientation); Dr Oyebanji Filani (Health); Mr Akin Oyebode (Finance and Economic Development); Prince Olabode Adetoyi (Agriculture and Food Security); Otunba Oladiran Adesua (Housing and Urban Development); Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye (Education, Science and Technology); Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade (Women Affairs and Social Development); and Princess Iyabode Fakunle-Okhiemen (Environment and Natural Resources). Aare Muyiwa Olumilua was moved to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industries.

The Special Advisers are: Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure (Gender Empowerment and Social Mobilisation); Prof. Francesca Aladejana (Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education); (Mr Foluso Daramola (Governor’s Office); Chief Olusoga Davies (Political Matters); Chief Folorunso Olabode (Community and Rural Development); Architect Tope Ogunleye (Special Projects); Mr Ayoola Owolabi (Investment, Trade and Industries).

Also inaugurated were Prof Femi Akinwunmi as Chairman of SUBEB and Mr Febisola Adewale, as member Local Government Service Commission.

Governor Fayemi, who tasked the new appointees to make “delivery” their watchword, said his administration would strengthen all government institutions and processes with a view to ensuring continuity of development agenda for those coming behind.

‘We must continue to strengthen our government institutions, processes to ensure we are on course with our collective vision for a greater Ekiti. This vision was imparted into our hearts and minds by our forebears and we have done well to document it into the Ekiti Development Strategy which provide for short, medium and long term plans to develop our state.

‘We have recently carried out a midterm assessment of this administration and made a few changes in line with our performance and emerging reality towards refining our government agenda and strengthen our team. This account for the appointment of new people into various positions of authority in the state. It also account for the re-designation of some ministries and the creation of new bureaus.

‘To those coming on board, I encourage you to imbibe our ethos which sees public office as a privilege and an opportunity for service and not an occasion for self-aggrandizement or pecuniary gain, I trust you will ensure that your conduct and performance justify the confidence we have placed in you and you will be good ambassadors of the administration in your various constituencies.

‘These are very tough time indeed, our limited resources compared to our aspirations has been further complicated by the socio-economic challenged following the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Let me therefore sound a note of warning to all of you coming on board, your watchword should be delivery! delivery! and delivery. Very soon, electoral politics will be here, you must avoid any form of distraction from your primary duty of delivering public good to the good people of Ekiti State,’ Fayemi stated.

The Governor explained that the last 22 months of his administration has witnessed a revolution in priorities, re-evaluation of our values, re-invigoration of public life and a transformation of the way of thinking in a way that promotes good governance and enhances the wellbeing of all Ekiti people. He added that the government was making steady progress poised to sustain the revolution of massive development of the state.

Fayemi noted that the veritable success so far recorded by the administration could not have been possible without the prayers, support, understanding and cooperation given to his administration thus far by all and sundry, adding that he would continue to appreciate their suggestion, advice and constructive criticism at all times.

‘As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability in governance, we have consistently made information about our administration activities widely available to all of our people via the grassroots, traditional and social media platforms, we have also provided periodic accounts of stewardships at the various milestones of our journey, 100 days in office, one year in office and very soon our second year in office.

‘We have done this not only in keeping with our democratic principles, but also to set precedence for those coming after us. Governance is too important to be done in secrecy without the input of the governed,’ he added.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye; top government functionaries and family members of the appointees.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the new Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye, expressed appreciation to Governor Kayode Fayemi for finding them worthy of the opportunity and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

While describing the Governor as a honest, diligent and exceptionally hardworking leader, Mrs Aderiye assured him that she and her colleagues would emulate the governor by working hard to deliver quality service that would move Ekiti state to the next level of development.