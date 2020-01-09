Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday inaugurated Obafemi Fasanmi as a judge of the High Court, restating the commitment of his administration to strengthen the judiciary and promote rule of law in the state.

Governor Fayemi, while performing the ceremony at the Conference Hall, Governor’s office, Ado Ekiti, said his vision for the independence of the judiciary remained sacrosanct, adding that the three arms of government are crucial to the effectiveness of the rule of law.

He said the good governance agenda of his administration had the rule of law, respect for fundamental human rights and unhindered access to justice embedded in it.

Speaking on law reform in the state, Fayemi said his administration in 2019 administered the Civil Justice Law, Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti Land Grabbing) Law, and Prohibition of Gender-Based Violence in response to the people’s desire for efficiency in the justice system and to boost the growth and development of the state economy.