Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday sworn in three new permanent secretaries, charging them to be champions of the restoration agenda of his administration.

Fayemi also noted that his administration is on the right path towards making a difference in the life of the people and urged the new appointees to drive the agenda as it relates to their ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, performed the swearing-in on behalf of Fayemi, at the conference hall of the new Governor’s Office.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the new permanent secretaries are Adeleke Adefolaju, Afolabi Adebiyi and Ayodele Adeyanju.

Fayemi disclosed that the appointment of the new permanent secretaries was strictly based on merit and world best practice which he described as one of the hallmarks of his administration.

The appointment, Fayemi explained, was in line with his administration’s quest to strengthen and reposition the public service for optimum performance, describing permanent secretaries as “drivers of government policies and programmes through the various MDAs.

Congratulating the new permanent secretaries, Fayemi noted that the position they attained was very important and sensitive in the running of his administration to effectively drive home the restoration agenda.

The governor explained the office of permanent secretary was very important and key to the entrenchment of good governance in Ekiti State, adding that “capable and experienced hands are being added to the Body of Permanent Secretaries in the state.”

In his response, Adefolaju thanked the governor for finding them worthy of their new status and promised not to let the people of the state down in the discharge of their duties.