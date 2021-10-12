Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and former Senate president, Adolphus Wabara, will today, attend the 7th Babatunde Oduyoye annual birthday lecture.

The lecture, with the topic: “Security and National Unity in Difficult Times,” will be delivered by Governor Fayemi, while Tambuwal and Wabara will be co-chairmen at the event scheduled to hold at the Oritsejolomi Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will be the chief host while former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, is expected as the father of the day.

The Babatunde Oduyoye Annual Birthday Lecture Series is a platform for discussion of critical national issues and proffering solutions to contemporary national existential challenges.

It is held in commemoration of the birthday of the former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and two-term member of the House, Babatunde Oduyoye.

