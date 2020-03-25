Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has been tested for the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Fayemi, quoted on his verified Facebook page, explained that he was hale and hearty and without symptoms but had submitted himself for the test because he had contacts with two people who have now tested positive to the killer virus, adding that he is in self-isolation pending the outcome of the test.

“I just took a COVID-19 test, having gone into self-isolation since yesterday evening. I ‘m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who have since tested positive.”

He added that he had advised his colleagues to also take the test.

“I look forward to an all-clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test,” the quote for the governor read.