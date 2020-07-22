Priscilla Ediare, Ekiti

Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor made this known on Twitter a few minutes ago.

He tweeted: ‘I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home, JKF.’