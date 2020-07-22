Priscilla Ediare, Ekiti
Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The governor made this known on Twitter a few minutes ago.
He tweeted: ‘I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home, JKF.’
I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I'm generally ok and I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I'm delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF
— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) July 22, 2020
Leave a Reply