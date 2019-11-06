Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti governor’ wife, Bisi Fayemi, has said the state government will not hesitate to arrest those she described as ‘unrepentant’ female genital mutilators (FGM) operating in the state.

The First Lady spoke yesterday during her advocacy tour and empowerment programme for women in Ekiti West, Efon, Ijero and and Ido-Osi local government areas of the state.

Fayemi said the practice had brought a lot of sexual damage to women through infectious diseases that destroy body sexual nerve cells, thereby causing marital crisis in many homes.

She also advised parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their female children and wards, to reduce the scourge of rape and defilement that are on the increase in the state.

Mrs Fayemi, who lamented the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies in the society due to lack of attention, said ‘operation keep girls in school ‘ policy of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration, has outlawed expulsion of ladies who got pregnant while in school.

Also at the empowerment programme for women from Ikere, Ise/Orun and Emure councils in Ikere Ekiti, Fayemi said the local practitioners of FGM surrendered their instruments with a promise that they will be empowered by government, saying whoever reneges on the promise will face the penalty.

“The Gender Based Violence (GVB) and Child right laws have been amended. Punishment for rape is no longer five-year jail term but life imprisonment. Whoever makes attempt to beg for the release of a rapist stands being charged for obstruction of justice.

“It is not right for teenagers to engage in sexual relationships. That is why parents must monitor their female children in school. But any school girl that got impregnated, will be allow to continue her study even with the pregnancy and after delivery, she will still be allowed to continue schooling. Our girls must go to school,” she said.

Fayemi warned women against maltreating or battering their husbands, saying the GVB law would also punish any woman found infringing on the rights of man.