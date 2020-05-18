Adewole Kehinde, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi, has approved the rebranding of Fajuyi Park, Ado-Ekiti, as a family-friendly amusement Park.

The disclosure was given on Monday in Ado-Ekiti by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare.

‘With the approval of His Excellency, the Governor, my ministry formally closed down the facility about three weeks ago so that the work of rebranding and restoring the place to a world-class family-friendly amusement park can commence,’ the commissioner said while conducting a team of horticulturists, engineers, architects, plumbers and other experts along with journalists round the facility.

He continued: “Fajuyi Park was not conceptualised to be an open beer parlour where all manners of illicit behaviours take place. That is even paradoxical to the memory of our hero whose name the facility bears. Therefore, the visionary JKF has directed my ministry to restore the glory of the facility and even take it to a global standard.’

Answering further questions from the media, Prof Bakare explained that: ‘The new design has the following components: a children amusement area that is equipped with roller coasters, bouncing castel, air train, creative tyre sculptures and other children playground facilities; this area also has a shallow swimming pool with inflattable boats and other play gadgets; a large green area with beautiful green lawn, flowers and canopy trees. This area will also have creative seat platforms; this area is for picnics, quiet rests, etc; a six floor tower named ‘Ekiti Heroes Museum’ where the memorabilia, insignias, records, sights and sounds including audio recordings of stories and Oriki of the first thirty icons of heroism in Ekiti will be mounted for research, excursion, and entertainment purposes. When one stands on top of this tower he/she will have a clear view of most areas of Ado-Ekiti.’

Speaking further on the new face of the park, Prof Bakare said: ‘An area called ‘The Arena’ which will be designated for birthday parties, small musical shows, aerobic/keep fit activities, table tennis and badminton sports, etc; The Fountain area which is for children and adults; two outlets for the sale of non-alcoholic beverages, ice-creams and assorted snacks, popcorns, etc; and one adult exclusive bar and restaurant for regulated indoor sale and consumption of assorted drinks and food, are included.’

The new park will also have enough conviniencies for both children and adults.

According to the commissioner, serious investors are encouraged to quickly show interest in the rebranded facility by contacting his office as the facility will re-open for business at the beginning of the last quarter of 2020.