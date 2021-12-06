From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will on Thursday deliver the Distinguished Lecture of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Lagos, commemorating the institute’s 60th anniversary.

Dr Fayemi will be speaking on “Fixing Nigeria for a Better World” at the lecture which will commence at 12 noon at the NIIA’s main auditorium with virtual compliment.

Established in 1961, the NIIA is Nigeria’s foremost International Affairs research centre and think tank saddled with the responsibility of undertaking systematic investigation with regard to Nigeria’s foreign policy and building public and political support for it. It hosts conferences, roundtables and lectures aimed at addressing current foreign policy issues and providing a nursery of ideas on what direction Nigeria should take.

