By Gabriel Dike

Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) has concluded plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the institute with two major programmes scheduled to hold this month.

NIJ Provost, Gbenga Adefaye, who disclosed this at a briefing, yesterday, said the two events are convocation ceremony and the 50th anniversary of the institute.

Adefaye said convocation will start on Monday, November 29 with a lecture to be delivered by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi. He said the lecture title is ‘Media, Security and Nation Building’.

The provost revealed the convocation event will hold on Tuesday, November 30 with award of diplomas and certificates to students of four different sets from 2017 to 2021.

He said: “Over 908 graduands will be receiving certificates in different areas of study. There are seven distinctions at National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) and 19 at post-graduate diploma levels.”

According to him, NIJ Governing Council, supported management with the rebranding of the institute which led to the change of nomenclature (monotechnic) while the office of the director was changed to provost.

“Approval to run Mass Communication at both ND and HND levels were given by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in 2004.

“The institution took a step further to still accommodate professionals who may still wish to perfect their expertise by running post-graduate diploma for them, majorly in three sequences; print journalism, broadcast journalism, and public relations and advertising.

“Other activities are the exhibition of photographs and entrepreneurial products produced by the graduating students.

