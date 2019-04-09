WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has threatened to sack any member of the state executive council found displaying ineptitude and engaging in corruption.

Fayemi stated that what the state needed at this time it was financially challenge were committed and visionary people who were ready to sacrifice to make Ekiti great.

Fayemi stated this while swearing in the new commissioners and Special Advisers in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The governor stated that the task of rebuilding Ekiti that would be of gain to all and sundry should be paramount to the appointees and not personal aggrandizement.

Fayemi added that the inauguration marked the commencement of a full-fledged state executive council since he assumed office in 2018.

He said his government would be receptive to constructive criticism from members and that no one would be victimized for exercising such rights.

“You all knew the state of our state before I was inaugurated and you could attest to the fact that we have raised the bar and change the landscape for better now within these few months.

“Commissioners and advisers are the creation of the constitution. Those appointed today emerged through wide consultation. I want to tell you that you were chosen because people believed in you.

“You must try and represent your people well. In coming up with this list, we ensured that every council got one commissioner each.

“Make sure you make yourselves accessible. This is a government of restoration and you must key into the 4-cardinal objectives of this government in your respective ministries.

“Penalties are there if you don’t live up to expectations. This is an opportunity to write your names in gold for being part of the restoration team.

“Don’t share the exaggerative view that government is an avenue to amass wealth.

“For those who know how to grumble, we won’t hesitate to ask for your registration if you do not contend with the meager resources accruing to you,” he said.

The new commissioners are Dr Adio Afolayan (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Dr (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade (Health and Human Services), Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure (Women Affairs), Mr Emmanuel Foluso Daramola (Education, Science and Technology), Mr. Folorunso Olabode (Agriculture and Rural Development), Engr. Bamidele Faparusi (Infrastructure and Public Utilities) and Mr Gbenga Agbeyo (Environment).

Others include Mr Olusoga Davies (Trade and Investment), Mr Sola Adebayo (Works and Transport), Mr Michael Awopetu (Youths and Sports) Mr Muyiwa Olumilua (Information and Orientation), Mr Femi Ajayi (Budget and Planning) Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu (Regions Development and Special Duties) and Mr Febisola Adewale (Lands and Housing).

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Dr Yaya-Kolade promised that they would justify the confidence reposed in them by being diligent and resourceful.