Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has declared that the frequency with which his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, churns out quality projects justifies his world acclaimed name, ‘Mr Project’.

Commissioning the Rumuwoji International Market built by the Wike-led administration in Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Fayemi commended Wike for his outstanding performance.

He said: “We are proud of him (Wike). We are proud of the work he is doing in Rivers State. He is going to continue to commission projects till September 27.

“Even, if it is one project per day, it will be almost 10 days. Now, I understand why they refer to him as Mr. Project.”

Fayemi said governance is about improving the living standard of the people, noting that Governor Wike has worked hard for Rivers people.

He said: “The promise the governor made is what he is fulfilling today. That is what government is all about. Government is about affecting the lives of our people.

“Governance is about improving the quality and condition of our society. Governance is about ensuring we fulfil promises we make to the people.”

He said though he (Fayemi) is not in the same political party with Governor Wike, his duty, as chairman of NGF, is to support, protect and defend all governors irrespective of their party affiliations.

On his part, Wike said he pledged to rebuild the market and that the commissioning is a fulfilment of that promise

“I made a promise to construct this market. We started this market from the foundation to its completion.

“When we make promises to the people, we are bound to fulfil them. Hold us accountable to our promises, because there is no need for excuses. We made a promise and we have fulfilled that promise,” he said.