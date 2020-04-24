Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has unveiled COVID-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System-based application that will help to curtail the spread of the disease.

Fayemi while unveiling the interactive website in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, said the state was adopting technology to step up its fight against the deadly virus.

The governor disclosed that the response hub would support government’s efforts at mapping out the spread of the virus and identifying itinerary of positive cases in order to curtail incidence of community spread.

Affirming the confidentiality of users on the platform, Fayemi explained that the hub would also serve as a platform for residents to take “a self-assessment test to determine their risk of the infection while people with symptoms of the virus could report directly to the right channels for quick response without going to the hospital and endangering the lives of others.”

The hub, which could be accessed via smart phones and other internet powered gadgets on www.covid19.ekitistate.gov.ng, according to him, would serve as a tool to map and manage the state’s medical facilities effectively and reach vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

Governor Fayemi said the interface offered a secured payment platform for direct donations to Ekiti State Resources Mobilisation Accounts, a development he said, would enhance credibility and transparency of resources donated in the fight against the virus.

He called on the people to utilise the hub to keep themselves abreast of information and useful tips on fighting the virus.

“Utilise the system also to report symptoms of COVID-19 you or any member of your community might be experiencing,” he said.