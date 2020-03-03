Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has, as part of his administration’s effort at ensuring gender balance and addressing maltreatment of women, declared an enabling legal framework that criminalises any issue bordering on gender inequality and rights of women in the state.

The Governor said the era when women were maltreated and their voices silenced is over, saying that all the laws geared towards protecting women’s rights are now being implemented by his government.

Fayemi spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Tuesday while declaring open the 4th Ekiti Gender Summit.

“My administration has been recognised as a state that has the highest number of women political office holders in the country. Our government is serious and thorough about the implementation and no mercy for whoever rapes, abuses, or molests any woman in Ekiti. The laws are there to take care of them,” the Governor stated.

“I assure the people that my administration will continue to implement gender balancing and equality in the policy of the government. All the laws put in place to achieve this will be thoroughly implemented.”

Speaking on the theme of the summit – ‘Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Post Beijing: Political will and Impact’ – the Governor applauded stakeholders that have contributed to its success.

The first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, said the programme, which is the fourth edition in the series, is an initiative of her husband during his first term in office.

She said this year’s programme coincides with the anniversary of the famous UN Beijing conference for women.

The first lady reiterated the readiness of her husband to the implementation of the gender-based violence prohibition law, equal opportunities law, child right law and other safety policies that protect the rights of women.

Speaking at the summit, the first lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, said that sustainable development cannot be achieved where the voices of women are subjugated and their rights eroded or trampled on.

“Mortality rate is still high among women despite concerted efforts. We must empower women and enact laws that can protect their lives. This summit will help us to evaluate the progress so far and how to plan for the future,” she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the Governor of State of Osun, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, said a strong legal framework was required to protect women against molestation and discrimination based on gender.

“Many women are still trapped in violent relationships, sexual harassment, rape, genital mutilation, wicked cultural practices and torture. Women empowerment is a task we must achieve to build our nation,” she stated.

Delivering her lecture on the summit’s theme, Prof Olabisi Aina said both genders must be given the right to education to serve as a leveller between the rich and the poor.

“The gender equality war is not against men, but lives must be made better for women. Every man is born equal. Issue of poverty affects women adversely. It is a known fact that SDGs can’t be achieved without addressing the issue of gender imbalance,” she said.