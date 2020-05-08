Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has warned distributors of palliatives, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and individuals engaging in philanthropic gestures against disobeying social distancing order.

He said though government was appreciative of the magnanimity of organisations and bodies supporting the state to distribute palliatives to the poor under the lockdown, nobody will be spared from prosecution if caught in the web of disobedience.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, Fayemi said those who had been distributing food items against the ethics of social distancing directive in recent time were not agents of government as being suggested in some quarters.

Fayemi, therefore, urged the non-governmental organisations, well meaning citizens, philanthropists, and associations, that have plans of supporting the people with palliatives, to ensure compliance with the government ban on large gatherings.

“They must pay adequate attention to basic personal protective materials such as gloves, face masks, and maintaining social distancing to avoid spreading the virus unconsciously.”