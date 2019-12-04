KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday officially
welcomed an American cleric, Evangelist, Daniel Kolenda, to the Land
of Honour for a four-day crusade which starts on Thursday.
Fayemi expressed hope that the crusade to be held in Ado-Ekiti, the
state capital, would be a harbinger of many good things to come to the
state spiritually, physically, socially, economically and politically.
Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the
Governor said Ekiti needs the prayers of the American evangelist and
members of his organization, Christ for All Nations (CfAN) for the
state to prosper.
According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the
Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the CfAN team was led on the visit
by the Executive Vice President, Reverend Peter Van Den Berg, who said
the people of the state would experience an unprecedented divine
visitation during the crusade.
Fayemi recalled that the founder of CfAN, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,
first visited Ekiti State for a crusade in 2003 on an open field where
the State House of Assembly complex and some of the State Secretariat
buildings are now situated.
The Governor said Bonnke’s name still rings a bell in the Christendom
noting that the state is happy to receive his successor, Kolenda, whom
he said God has sent to Ekiti land for yet another spiritual
assignment.
While calling for prayers for more successes for his administration,
Fayemi said his election as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s
Forum (NGF) was by the grace of God.
Fayemi added that his occupation of the NGF chair has offered him an
opportunity to serve Nigeria on another scale alongside his colleagues
to make life better for Nigerians.
The Governor requested for prayers for him, his deputy and members of
the executive council for unity and success in the assignment
committed to their hands.
He said: “We are happy that you are here and God has sent you to us
for the emancipation of our spirit and we are going to tell our people
to troop out in large numbers to attend the crusade.
“I have been to the (crusade) ground along Iworoko Road to assess
things for myself and all is now set for the crusade. We are happy to
receive you and Ekiti will know your visit for good.”
Responding, Kolenda who was represented by Van Den Berg expressed
satisfaction with the rousing reception accorded the delegation on
arrival in the state.
Kolenda said the people of Ado Ekiti and entire Ekiti State are in for
four days of manifestation of the presence and power of God in an
unprecedented fashion.
He said: “To share the power and message of the gospel at the crusade
ground, Reverend Kolenda will be demonstrating the power of God in
action because Jesus has come for us and we have come for you.
The visiting cleric said God has a plan to help as many people that
would attend the crusade which he noted offered an opportunity for the
people to draw near to God and be blessed afresh.
Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee,
Bishop Clement Abifade, said God has favoured Ekiti with the coming of
the crusade.
Abifade, who is also the state Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship
of Nigeria (PFN), said God has given the CfAN Founder a vision for
Ekiti as represented by the crusade.
Prayers were also offered for the leadership of the state, peace,
progress and stability of Ekiti.
