KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday officially

welcomed an American cleric, Evangelist, Daniel Kolenda, to the Land

of Honour for a four-day crusade which starts on Thursday.

Fayemi expressed hope that the crusade to be held in Ado-Ekiti, the

state capital, would be a harbinger of many good things to come to the

state spiritually, physically, socially, economically and politically.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the

Governor said Ekiti needs the prayers of the American evangelist and

members of his organization, Christ for All Nations (CfAN) for the

state to prosper.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the

Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the CfAN team was led on the visit

by the Executive Vice President, Reverend Peter Van Den Berg, who said

the people of the state would experience an unprecedented divine

visitation during the crusade.

Fayemi recalled that the founder of CfAN, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,

first visited Ekiti State for a crusade in 2003 on an open field where

the State House of Assembly complex and some of the State Secretariat

buildings are now situated.

The Governor said Bonnke’s name still rings a bell in the Christendom

noting that the state is happy to receive his successor, Kolenda, whom

he said God has sent to Ekiti land for yet another spiritual

assignment.

While calling for prayers for more successes for his administration,

Fayemi said his election as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s

Forum (NGF) was by the grace of God.

Fayemi added that his occupation of the NGF chair has offered him an

opportunity to serve Nigeria on another scale alongside his colleagues

to make life better for Nigerians.

The Governor requested for prayers for him, his deputy and members of

the executive council for unity and success in the assignment

committed to their hands.

He said: “We are happy that you are here and God has sent you to us

for the emancipation of our spirit and we are going to tell our people

to troop out in large numbers to attend the crusade.

“I have been to the (crusade) ground along Iworoko Road to assess

things for myself and all is now set for the crusade. We are happy to

receive you and Ekiti will know your visit for good.”

Responding, Kolenda who was represented by Van Den Berg expressed

satisfaction with the rousing reception accorded the delegation on

arrival in the state.

Kolenda said the people of Ado Ekiti and entire Ekiti State are in for

four days of manifestation of the presence and power of God in an

unprecedented fashion.

He said: “To share the power and message of the gospel at the crusade

ground, Reverend Kolenda will be demonstrating the power of God in

action because Jesus has come for us and we have come for you.

The visiting cleric said God has a plan to help as many people that

would attend the crusade which he noted offered an opportunity for the

people to draw near to God and be blessed afresh.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee,

Bishop Clement Abifade, said God has favoured Ekiti with the coming of

the crusade.

Abifade, who is also the state Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship

of Nigeria (PFN), said God has given the CfAN Founder a vision for

Ekiti as represented by the crusade.

Prayers were also offered for the leadership of the state, peace,

progress and stability of Ekiti.