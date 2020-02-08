Ekiti State will be agog as members of the Okada Riders Association trade tackle with artisans in what is expected to be a football classic, as parts of activities to commemorate Governor Kayode Fayemi’s 55th birthday.

Speaking on the preparations for the event slated to hold today at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, Special Assistant to the Governor on the Informal Sector, Prince Ademiloye Adedeji, said the novelty football match is a show of love and testimonial of how much the commoners cherish the state governor.

“The Okada riders and the artisans in the state will do battle on the field. It would be a game of bragging rights for the love and appreciation of our amiable JKF, as we fondly call him.

“It would be pure entertainment for all the guests and football lovers. Let me also use this opportunity to commend Ekiti Football Association board, led by Bayo Olanlege, for organising this event,” he added.

The highpoint of the day will be the friendly match between Ekiti State U16 team and South Western Nigeria U16 team.