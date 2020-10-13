Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As part of activities marking the second anniversary of the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi in office, a new King’s Market (Oja Oba) was on Tuesday inaugurated in the Governor’s hometown, Isan-Ekiti in Oye-Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The new market which was commissioned on behalf of the Governor by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, was executed by Ekiti State Community Development Agency (EKSCDA).

An excited Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, said the ground upon which the market was built was a “dreaded forest” which used to scare residents and no one dared to enter in years past.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said the Isan Ekiti indigenes led by the Onisan, Oba Adejuwon appreciated the government for the project describing it as a boost for economic activities of the town.

The monarch hailed the Fayemi administration for opening up what used to be “the land of fear” and turning it into a modern market to boost commerce and economic activities in the town.

Other community leaders, market women, religious leaders and other interest groups in the town said they were excited at having a brand new market in the town.

The Onisan said: “That a market could spring up here is a miracle. This was a dreaded forest that nobody could dare enter into it in years past.

“This is our own Oja Oba (King’s Market) and it will open three days after Isan Market. Go and tell everybody that Oja Oba has started in Isan Ekiti and we are excited by this wonder the government has performed.”

But the Deputy Governor who spoke on behalf of the Governor said the Fayemi administration has touched all communities in Ekiti with projects that have bearing on the social and economic lives of the people.

He said: “You have a great son in Governor Kayode Fayemi who is leading a government that cares for the people and we want you to continue to pray for him to do more exploits.

“This government is executing life-changing projects in all our communities in the nooks and crannies of the state and our appeal to the people is to take ownership of the projects and guard them jealously.

“Allocation of shops in this new market should not be done anyhow. They should be given to those who will use them well because they should be well taken care of.”

Chairman of the Board of EKSCDA, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, congratulated the people of Isan Ekiti for hosting the new project urging them to take ownership of the facility and put same to proper use.

“We want you to take ownership of this market, maintain it very well and don’t allow it to be vandalized. We have provided facilities for conveniences there,” Akin-Fasae said.

A block of three classrooms was also commissioned at CAC Primary School, Isan Ekiti and St. Philomena Primary School, Itapa Ekiti both in Oye Local Government.

The projects which also included VIP toilets, motorised boreholes and landscaping were carried out by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The Governor disclosed that his administration has paid N7.6 billion as counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) since coming to power in October 2018.

Fayemi noted that education now enjoys a new lease of life in Ekiti with the issuance of Executive Order 001 which abolished levies on pupils in all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

He further disclosed that 790 UBEC/SUBEB projects are ongoing across the length and breadth of the state identifying other ongoing projects to include perimeter fencing in 166 schools and construction of 120 toilets.

The Governor restated the commitment of his administration towards making public schools more attractive to children of school age through the introduction of pupil friendly initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremonies, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Chairman, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, disclosed that over 2,000 teachers are undergoing capacity building programmes.

Prof Akinwumi described the payment of counterpart funds by the Fayemi administration which were left unpaid by the last administration as a huge relief to basic education which has repositioned the sub-sector.

The Owatapa of Itapa Ekiti, Oba Makanjuola Ajaja, hailed the Governor for executing policies and projects that are changing the face of the state in the last two years.

He also showered encomiums on the Governor for appointing many indigenes of the town into key positions in his administration.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the merit award to the Governor by the old pupils of St Philomena Primary School for his contribution to education development.