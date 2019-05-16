The decision of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Ekiti state, to sack over 2,000 workers employed by the immediate past government of Ayodele Fayose has been described as wickedness and political vendetta promoted to the peak.

Fayose’s Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday, said “Fayemi has only succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflict pains and sorrow on the people.”

Olayinka said; “Fayemi has only demonstrated the wickedness in his heart by sacking Ekiti sons and daughters who were duly employed by the state government.

“It will be on record that the PDP government of Ayodele Fayose gave jobs to over 2,000 unemployed youths in Ekiti while the APC government of Kayode Fayemi sacked them.

“Also, whoever that applauds this show of wickedness will be reminded in future when actions of Fayemi will also be reviewed.

“As for those sons and daughters of Ekiti who have now become victims of Fayemi’s wickedness and political vendetta, they should place their hope in God and enforce their rights to seek redress in the court of law.”