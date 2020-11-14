Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Ekiti State Chapter, Arc. Tajudeen Ajayi has described the Governor Kayode Fayemi’s urban renewal policy as a model that would expand the economic landscape of the State in the future.

Ajayi, who is Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Buildings and Infrastructure, said the four model schools and construction of ring roads in Ado Ekiti as well as the knowledge zone along Ijan-Ado axis are fast attracting industrial development in the state.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, after being elected as the Chairman of the NIA, Ekiti chapter, for the next two years.

Ajayi said the infrastructure, which was a pillar in the policy thrust of the Fayemi’s government was being given priority with the earmarking of a sum of N51.7 billion to capital expenditure in the 2021 appropriation bill.

Ajayi pleaded for unity among members of NIA, promising to work with other sister professional bodies to stop the incessant building collapses in our society and the country at large.

“With Governor Fayemi’s huge investment in infrastructure like the construction of ring roads, model schools and knowledge zone in the Ado metropolis, one will realise that have been exposing Ekiti to more economic and industrial activities at the suburb.

“More industries are trooping into Ekiti, the agriculture sector is gaining attention while local economy is picking up with attendant increase in IGR and the standard of living of our people.

“The same applies to Ado-Ekiti masterplan. Today, the layout is being implemented and people can no build their houses in Ado metropolis without following the masterplan. All these are being implemented to expose Ekiti to modernity and better economic opportunities.’

The immediate Chairman, Arc. Akinyemi Oke, appreciated members for their huge turnout for the election and asked the newly elected chairman to be magnanimous in victory by spreading arms of love to those who contested with him and other members of the Institute.

Ajayi attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure , where he bagged Bachelor of Technology Degree with First Class Honours and Masters of Technology Degree in Architecture in 2003 and 2013 respectively.

Ajayi, who also teaches architecture at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti is a brilliant scholar who has won many prizes, including the Federal Scholarship Awards.