Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi on Wednesday donated equipment worth over N23 million to the Adunni Olayinka Cancer Diagnostic Center in Ekiti as part of activities marking this year’s cancer awareness week.

The governor’s wife also announced that the fund amounting to N3 million had been paid for no fewer than 21 cancer patients to have surgery free of charge in the centre.

Speaking at the presentation of the equipment to the diagnostic centre at the premises of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Ado-Ekiti, the first lady noted that the gestures was aimed at encouraging women in the state to visit the centre for regular check-up.

The governor’s wife listed the equipment donated to include, 100 KVA generating set, television set and projectors and other digital accessories.

She revealed that stakeholders in the society must be united in efforts to sensitize women especially in the rural areas, saying early detection was in key in the battle against cancer in the society.

According to her, ” October is the breast cancer awareness week and for us Ekiti, we must continue our advocacy around the need to enlighten our women in rural and urban areas on the need to check themselves regularly to have early detection.

“The center here need a lot of equipment and we have been able to mobilize resources from the SDGs office, from the network I belong to with our first ladies and from well spirited individuals. The value of the equipment is around N23.4 million.We have also mobilized resources today about N3 million for surgery of 21 breast cancer patients for them to have it free of charge.

“The early diagnosis is everything when it comes to cancer and I am calling on our women to come forward to have the checks and I am encouraging men to push their wives to come for regular checks.”