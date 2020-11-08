Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has distributed cash and other empowerment packages worth N6.9 million to 82 survivors of Gender-Based Violence(GBV) in the State.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries, who were victims of rape, domestic violence, neglect by spouses and many others, included: cash gift, sewing machines, Freezers and food items.

Addressing the beneficiaries at her office in Ado-Ekiti, at the weekend, Mrs Fayemi said the gesture was to rescue the victims from wanton poverty and neglect that are common among people in this category.

She said the State Government under the leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi would continue to fight virulently against the scourges of rape, domestic violence and child slavery and trafficking, to safeguard the future of the citizens.

The First Lady said the empowerment was largely targeted at women being the major victims of GBV in the Nigerian society.

“I want you to use these materials very well. Don’t use it for burial ceremonies and don’t give it out to anybody. Those of you who wanted to remarry should look very well and marry the right person, don’t be too much in a hurry to do this.

“We have got your numbers, we will be monitoring you and how far you have gone in effective utilisation of these materials. They are meant to make you set up small scale businesses as means of livelihoods.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade, appaluded Mrs Fayemi for her passion about the wellbeing of the people, saying this has helped in alleviating poverty among the citizens.

“Mrs Fayemi believes women must not live in poverty. She always attends to women issues with utmost zeal.

“But I want you to complement whatever government is doing by not diverting whatever you are given to other frivolous ventures.

“Like the first lady said, the Ministry will continually monitor you. We will monitor your progress and how well you have used these materials, this is not for any other thing, but for your own good.

“If you use these materials and cash wisely, poverty will be a thing of the past in your lives and our government will be spurred to do more.”