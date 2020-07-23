Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has expressed readiness of the government in collaborating with the Nigerian Police at ensuring that Gender-Based Violators were appropriately prosecuted.

Erelu Fayemi spoke while officially handing over a Hilux van and some materials like Laptop computers, printer, photocopier, and other office materials to the Juvenile and Women Welfare Centre of the State CID, State Police Command in Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi who urged all hands must be on deck to curb the issue of Gender-Based Violence explained that the donation became necessary in order to ensure effective and efficient service delivery of the police in handling all Gender-Based Violence issues.

She said: “This donations which is made by the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence Management Committee would go a long way in reducing the rate of Gender Based Violence against women and children in the State

” I want to assure you that the State Government would at all time have zero tolerance against all forms of GBV and I am urging the police to discharge their duties effectively.”

While receiving the items, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, Amaechi Oliver, appreciated the wife of the governor for the donation and promised to make best use of the items in curbing the acts of Gender-Based Violence in the state.

Present at the presentation were the Ekiti State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Moji Fafure; Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda; and some members of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Management Committee and the Ekiti State Police Command.