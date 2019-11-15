WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has urged parents to ensure that their children are properly de-wormed according to medical prescriptions, in order to prevent diseases associated with worm ingestion.

Erelu Fayemi made the call Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, during the flag-off of mass de-worming of schools children in the state. The flag off ceremony took place at the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) office complex and Okesa Health Centres in Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi noted that diseases associated with worm infections are particularly more prevalent in places where sanitation is inadequate and water supply is poor. She urged residents to ensure they have well sanitized environment and use clean waters.

According to Erelu Fayemi, 24 per cent of the world’s population are infected with the soil transmitted infectious diseases, particularly among the school children.

She said: “The symptoms of soil transmitted infestation include intestinal manifestation (diarrhoea and abdominal pains), general malaise and weakness of the body, impaired cognitive and physical development, anaemia and others. Worms infection includes blood in urine, anaemia and cancer of the bladder. All the common worms in school age children can be treated effectively with pills.

“It is in light of this that the Ekiti State Government has embarked on a mass de-worming campaign to treat school children, age 4-15 years in Ekiti State as part of Dr Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to the health and well-being of the citizens.”

Erelu Fayemi said the Governor, had since the inception of the administration, demonstrated his commitment to the provision of effective health care delivery system for the people through several interventions like the free health programmes, School feeding among others.

“The introduction of the school feeding programme in particular will impact positively on the mass de-worming campaign. In the previous years, most of the children come to school on empty stomachs and are unable to take the drugs but now all the children will be enthusiastic to take the drugs due to the school feeding program, ” she said.

Senior State Health Technical Facilitator at UNICEF, Mr Yaya Oloriegbe, in his remarks, congratulated and appreciated the present administration. He said that the second vaccine is for strong immunity. He also encouraged parents to ensure that their children are been vaccinated.

There were goodwill messages from chairman of Ekiti State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Mrs. Monisola Oloro, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, UNICEF, WHO and NPHCDB. They all applauded the state government for its efforts at ensuring that sound healthcare facilities are available to children in the state.