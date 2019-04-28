WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has frowned against incessant cases of marital violence among couples, urging them to communicate effectively in order to have a stress-free marriage.

She made this known during a memorial lecture titled “Marital Violence: Causes, Consequences and Remedies,” organised by the Ondo State College of Arts and Science, (OSCAS) Alumni Association in Akure, on Wednesday.

The lecture was in memory of one of the active members of the alumni association, Mrs. Oluremi Oladunni Ojo, who died last year.

The wife of the governor who was the guest speaker at the event, identified incompatibility as one of the major problems causing marital violence in the society. She advised singles to study themselves and to know one other’s shortcomings before going ahead with marriage.

“If a wife is not communicating with her husband effectively or a husband is not communicating with his wife, things then get to a point where they don’t trust each other anymore,” she explained.

Erelu Fayemi also advised women to be economically independent and self-reliant in order to boost their self-esteem.

According to her, total dependence on husbands by wives is one of the major causes of violence in most marriages because of the pressure it puts on husbands.

Erelu Fayemi also advised mothers to treat their children, boys and girls equally by not limiting the house chores to a particular sex. She emphasised that mothers should raise boys to respect women and raise girls who can aspire for greatness.

She warned parents not to mount pressure on their children to get married when they are not ripe for it as this usually leads to marital violence.

She also stressed the need for married couples to choose their friends well and not the ones who would lead them into trouble.

The acting Chairman, OSCAS alumni association, Mr Segun Dipe, appreciated the wife of the governor for doing justice to the topic, saying he was sure that couples were more enlightened through the lecture.

Other highlights of the reunion lecture was the honorary membership of OSCAS Alumni association bestowed on Erelu Fayemi, for her roles in championing women and girls rights.