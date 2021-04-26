From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged the presidency under President Muhammadu Buhari, has become employer and defender of Boko Haram and bandits, describing the situation as appalling.

The former governor, who also called on Nigerians to restrict their movements to avoid falling victims of terrorists who have taken over the entire country, expressed concern that nowhere is safe in the country.

Fayose, in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, yesterday, said the issue of Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has further exposed the government’s hypocrisy and complicity.

“It is saddening and worrisome that spokesmen of the president were the ones going from one media house to another to defend someone who openly supported terrorists.

“In the last three days, over 300 Nigerians have been killed across the country, with several others in captivity, and this is still not enough for President Buhari and his men to wear sackcloth and cover themselves with ashes, rather, they are seen making merry as if nothing has happened,” he said.

The former governor said it was painful that Nigeria was being governed by people who were, at one time or the other, nominated as Boko Haram negotiator while their lieutenants are those who openly kicked against military action against the terrorists group and rejected its categorisation as a terrorists organisation.

He said those ruling Nigeria, particularly at the federal level, were acting as if the country is about the government and them, forgetting that the government is about the country and its people.

Fayose said with killing of Nigerians from the North, South, East and West, it was certain Nigerians must be impatient to send the All Progressives Congress (APC) government packing in 2023, having made the mistake of bringing in the clueless people in 2015.

“In fact, waiting between now and 2023 will remain a pain in the heart of Nigerians.

“It is funny that today, if those running the affairs of the country are not telling us that bandits must be seen as innocent until proven guilty, they will be saying offence of forgery is more grievous than open declaration of support for terrorists.

“Because of their inability to take decisive actions against these terrorists that they appear to have sympathy for, Nigeria is no longer safe for anyone to live in.

“Our roads have been taking over by terrorists while Nigerians, including traditional rulers are now being abducted right inside their bedrooms.

“It is, therefore, my counsel to Nigerians that they should stay in their domains at this period and avoid travelling around the country. Those staying in isolated areas should also endeavour to move to where there are more people.

“It is my prayer that God will restore peace and normalcy to our country,” Fayose said.