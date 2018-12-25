A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose has felicitated with the people of Nigeria urging them to emulate the teachings of Jesus Christ whose birth and coming to this world has liberated us from the bondage of sin, poverty and suffering.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said the teachings of Jesus Christ are: love your neighbor as you love self, to be tolerant, obedience to the authority and the law, and sacrifice, stressing that if the teachings have been adhered to by the leaders and followers, Nigeria would not be in this mess.

The former governor urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to imbibe these teachings which made the life of Jesus Christ worthy of emulation, stressing that the teachings of Jesus Christ is solution to all problems such as poverty, killings, kidnappings, bad governance, armed robbery, unemployment and economic stagnation which the country is facing currently.

Fayose said that for us to be great as a nation, we must not only imbibe these qualities but we must also put them into use.