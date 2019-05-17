WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti The former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ekiti State Women committee, Mrs Toyin Ofere, has denied allegations by a panel of the state government stating that she was among the past labour leaders that received cash and landed property unlawfully from the immediate past government. In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Mrs. Ofere described the allegation as absolutely false, urging members of the public to disregard it. According to her, the development was the antics of some disgruntled and destructive elements in government just to malign her character, career and reputation which she had built over the years. Mrs Ofere explained that she knew nothing about the said money and land in question adding that when the issue first came up, she wrote a letter to the panel dissociating herself from the allegations. She noted that since then, the committee did not at any point invite her neither was she issued a query as done to others. Mrs Ofere, however, challenged the panel to come up with any indicting document to prove it’s allegations. The former NLC women leader said she would have ignored responding to the matter but it became necessary to clear the air in view of friends, families and loved ones who hold her in high esteem. She said they had been calling to inquire about what happened based on the trust, respect and confidence they have in her. “I wish to state further that I am a responsible, honest, trustworthy woman with high integrity who will never compromise or get involved in shameful activities. Mrs Ofere urged the panel to expunge her name from the list or she would use all legal means to seek redress. Reply Forward