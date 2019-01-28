Former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has declared that he is not surprised by a tribunal verdict on the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola, saying that “the judgment was already in the public domain and celebrated by the APC more than a week before today.”

Fayose, reacting to the tribunal judgment dismissing the PDP petition, said he would have been surprised at the outcome of the judgment if it had been otherwise because the judiciary was already coerced by the APC-led Federal government.

According to his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said the judgment would be appealed and assured that justice would prevail ultimately.

He enjoined Nigerians and Ekiti people to keep hope alive against what he called perversion, suppression and gagging of judges and by extension the judiciary.

His words: “In fact, the judgment was in the public domain and celebrated by APC since the last few days.

“In the face of all these shenanigans, I still want to congratulate our candidate, my beloved deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola. Be assured victory is ahead.”