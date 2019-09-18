Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose, has called on incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi to do what he could not do for the workers in the state civil service by paying them their arrears of unpaid salaries and emoluments.

The former governor said this after Governor Fayemi told labour leaders, on Tuesday, that the workers in the state civil service were currently being owed N57 billion as arrears of unpaid salaries and emoluments.

It was gathered that Governor Fayemi said this at a meeting he had with the civil servants as well as a cross-section of labour leaders at the Government House, Ado Ekiti.

The governor had reportedly claimed the trend was caused by irregular payments of salaries and pensions by the immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose.

Governor Fayemi had said, “It is sad to reel out such a humongous figure because it can create panic for you and I.

“But let me say that we cannot pay everything in one fell swoop, but the 2019 promotion arrears will be given immediate attention while others will be defrayed by installment.

“It becomes difficult to pay once because Ekiti gets a little above N5 Million monthly, with the state getting like N3 billion, while the local governments receive little above N2 billion monthly,“ he said.

But Fayose, in a tweet he shared, on Tuesday night via @GovAyoFayose said, “I read without surprise & as usual @kfayemi usual brandishing of figures owed Ekiti workers & retirees by my administration.

“Without joining issues with him, rather than public service announcement, I enjoin him to pay the workers. Moreso, he was “voted” for to do what I couldn’t do.”