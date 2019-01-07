All members of the campaign council, whose names were published on Sunday, January 6, 2019, as well as party supporters were expected at the inauguration.

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti State and South West Coordinator of the Atiku/Obi PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, and the PDP National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Eddy Olafeso will on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, inaugurate the Ekiti State chapter of the Atiku/Obi PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The inauguration will take place at the party’s campaign office, Olora junction, Adebayo, Ado Ekiti at 2pm.

According to the campaign council’s Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, the body would be chaired by the state’s former Deputy Governor and PDP candidate in the 2018 governorship election, Prof Kolapo Olusola while Chief Dipo Anisulowo would serve as Director General and state Chairman of the party with Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase serving as Secretary.

Other members of the campaign council were Senator Duro Faseyi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Alhaji Ayodeji Ogunsakin; National Treasurer of the party, Hon. Wale Aribisala, all members of the state Working Committee, the five House of Representatives members, all elected council chairmen as well as local government party chairmen.

Also appointed as members of the council were former deputy governors, Chief Paul Alabi and Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Pastor Kola Oluwawole and ten other members of the House, Board of Trustees members, Hon. Tunji Akinyele and Chief Bisi Kolawole.

