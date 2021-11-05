Fayrouz adds fresh burst of colour and excitement to Lagos Cocktail Week

Premium soft drink brand, Fayrouz, partnered with Eventi Cocktail to host the biggest city-wide celebration of cocktail culture in Africa, Lagos Cocktail Week, from the 7th of October to the 16th of October 2021.

Dubbed the best mixer for cocktails, the brand infused its refreshing essence into both cocktail creations and the events of the week. The events included the bar crawl, a cocktail tasting tour of signature cocktails from some of the best bars in Lagos and the exciting Bar Battle where bartenders got to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship.

Speaking about the brand’s participation in the event, Brand Manager, Fayrouz, Onyinye Elochukwu said, “Fayrouz has always been an ardent supporter of Nigeria’s unique mixing culture. In addition, Fayrouz is recognised as the go-to, perfect mixer, empowering bartenders to express their creativity, which is why we are honoured to be a part of the Lagos Cocktail Week, supporting and honouring such innovation and ingenuity.”

The week ended on a high note, with Chukwuma Joseph emerging the winner of the Fayrouz hour battle, clinching a hefty sum of 150,000 naira with his Fayrouz-infused cocktail masterpiece. Other winners in the different challenges were Oluwatimilehin Anibaba, Seth Awesome, and Victor Obanya.

Across the numerous thrilling cocktail inventions and events, Fayrouz created multiple memorable moments at the Lagos Cocktail Week, reaffirming its title as the best mixer for cocktails everywhere.

