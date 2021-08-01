Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has announced the suspension of the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office.

The PSC has also called on the IGP to furnish the commission with an update of the investigation panel set up to probe the former IRT boss.

PEC Head of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said “The Police Service Commission(PSC), has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office .

Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States .

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave”.

