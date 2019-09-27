Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office yesterday arraigned Joseph Oyediran (36), one of the most wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Oyediran was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related Offences, obtaining money under false pretence, among others.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Joseph Oyediran (Joe MG, Morris Graves), sometime in May 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N1,421,968.00 from Andrea Smith, a white American woman, on the false pretence that you were Joe MG a white American man in love with her, a representation you knew to be false punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee fraud and other fraud related Offences Act no. 14of 2006.”

Oyediran, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him by the anti graft body.

When the matter was called yesterday, the prosecuting counsel, Sesan Ola, told Justice Abdulgafar: “We have a five-count charge before this honourable court dated 19th day of September 2019. We urge the court to accept the charge and allow the accused person take his plea.”

Counsel to the accused, M.A Bello, however, did not object to the application.

After the plea was taken, the prosecuting counsel further informed the court that “in view of the defendant’s plea of not guilty, we are asking for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case. We also pray your lordship to remand the defendant in prison pending the hearing and determination of this matter.”

Consequently, Abdulgafar ordered the accused to be remanded in Mandala Prison and adjourned the case till October 9 for commencement of trial.