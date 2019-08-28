Sunday Ani

Lagos Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Rabo, has revealed that since the anti-graft agency’s collaboration with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on the fight against internet fraud, $314, 000 and N373 million traced to various commercial banks have been recovered.

He also said 28 suspects were arrested, out of which 14 were charged to court. While nine convictions already secured, the remaining five are still being investigated.

Rabo, who spoke on behalf of the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday said it was imperative to inform Nigerians about the EFCC’s collaborative activities and partnership with the FBI.

He said the collaboration has been very cordial, and that apart from the 28 arrests, over 80 internet-related fraud cases are also currently under investigation by the EFCC-FBI joint operations.

Empasising that the fight against economic and financial crimes is not a task that the Commission could singlehandedly tackle, Rabo said: “I urge you to continue to help us to sensitise, mobilise and educate all the critical stakeholders to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream. It is important for you to understand that you owe the youth that social responsibility of awakening their consciousness to the importance of a noble life devoid of crimes.”

Rabo equally revealed that prior to the collaborative efforts of the Commission with the FBI, it had launched sustained operations on perpetrators of various internet-related offences, leading to the arrest of over 200 persons, 130 convictions and recovery of a number of exotic cars, and property suspected to have been acquired through fraudulent means.

He warned that there is no shortcut to success apart from hard work, advising the youth to shun crimes and its alluring temptation as walking through such path would always end in sorrow and regret.

While reiterating the Commission’s preparedness to exploit all resources within its disposal to fight and eradicate all forms of economic and financial crimes, he warned that there would be no hiding place for fraudsters.