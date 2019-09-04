Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ten suspects on the United States of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) list of online scammers have been traced to South East Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Wednesday.

The zonal head of the anti graft agency, Usman Imam, disclosed the information at a press briefing in Enugu on the Commission’s collaboration with the FBI, adding that it would soon round up the suspects.

In addition to the N213.8 million and another $10,600 so far recovered from the crime suspects, the EFCC revealed that several luxury cars, a three-storey building and duplex were also recovered from the “Yahoo Yahoo boys.”