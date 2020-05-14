In a bid to ease the pressures faced by its customers during the COVID-19 lockdown, FBN General Insurance, a subsidiary of FBNInsurance Limited, has announced a one-time one-month discount to comprehensive motor insurance policyholders.

Commenting on the company’s gesture, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bode Opadokun, said the initiative was aimed at providing financial relief to customers at renewal, stressing that the initiative is a one-month discount applicable to all one-year comprehensive motor insurance policies due for renewal between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

“Due to the lockdown, driving habits changed as many people stayed at home. As a result of this, risk exposure on motor vehicles were significantly reduced as frequency of usage was near zero. We are an organisation keen to satisfying and appreciating our clients. We have therefore introduced this discount to commend the efforts of our esteemed customers for adhering strictly to the lockdown guidelines as well as supporting the move of the Federal Government and health authorities to curb the spread of the dreaded virus. This offer is a one-off one-month discount for all our existing Comprehensive Motor Insurance clients only.” Opadokun said.

Prior to this initiative, the company, in collaboration with its parent company, FBN Insurance Limited, had made a donation of a fully equipped ambulance to the Lagos State Government as well as food items to the needy in communities within Lagos, to cushion the effect of the pandemic and lockdown.

The company admonished all customers and Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures specified by the government and health authorities following the easing of the lockdown; even as it promised to continue to support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.