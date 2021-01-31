FBN Holdings Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial holdings company, has announced the appointments of Mr. Seni Adetu and Mrs. Juliet Anammah as independent non-executive directors, while Mr. Otu Hughes has been appointed as a non-executive director. These appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointments, the Group Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, Dr. Oba Otudeko, said: “The trio of Seni Adetu, Mrs. Juliet Anammah and Otu Hughes bring on board their combined professional experience and expertise of over 97 years, cutting across various industries and institutions of global repute.

“I am certain that these rich experiences will have an immediate and long-term impact on the group and its subsidiaries across Africa and beyond.”

Seni Adetu, a former Managing Director/CEO Guinness Nigeria Plc, has 35 years of private sector experience garnered at the highest levels primarily with John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola International and Diageo (Guinness) Plc in various countries within and outside Africa. He holds a first degree in Chemical Engineering and Masters in Business Administration (with specialisation in Marketing), both from the University of Lagos. Adetu was at various times Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd, Managing Director of Coca-Cola, and the first African Managing Director/CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Guinness Ghana Plc.

Juliet Anammah is chairperson, Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Jumia is the largest eCommerce platform in Africa and the first African tech start-up to be listed on the NYSE

Before her current role, she was the chief executive of Jumia Nigeria. Prior to joining Jumia, she spent 16 years at Accenture and was the partner managing Accenture’s Consumer Goods Practice in West Africa.

A pharmacist by training, she started her career in Sales and Marketing with May and Baker (Sanofi-Aventis) in 1991 before joining Accenture as a Senior Strategy Consultant in 1999.

Otu Hughes has over 25 years experience in operations and strategy, principal investment, mergers and acquisition as well as capital raising in both the US and Sub-Saharan Africa. He started his career in 1993 with Lehman Brothers, providing strategic and financial advisory services to government entities and companies in privatisation and empowerment issues, notably Brazil (power and mining), Ghana (mining), South Africa (empowerment programmes), amongst others.

Otu joined Deutsche Bank in 1998 as Associate, Mergers, Acquisitions and Corporate Advisory Group with the oversight responsibilities of providing mergers, acquisitions, corporate and strategic financial advisory services to companies and government agencies across industries and countries, rising to vice president. He is the Co-founder and Principal of Rofgam/Hughes Consulting and also worked at KeyBanc Capital Markets, amongst many others.

Otu is the co-founder and Managing Director of Candesco Limited, set up with the primary responsibility of developing and managing off-grid and independent power projects for Sub-Sahara Africa market, providing affordable, clean and stable power to clusters of communities.